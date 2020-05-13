Indian Country Today
Navajo Nation reports 41 new virus cases, another death

The Associated Press

There have been 3,245 confirmed cases as of Tuesday night, with 103 known deaths, tribal officials say

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation's health department is reporting 41 new cases of coronavirus and one more death on the vast reservation. 

Tribal officials said there have been 3,245 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday night with 103 known deaths.

Most of the positive cases are in New Mexico's McKinley County (867) and Arizona's Apache County (846).

Tribal health officials said many of the people who tested positive for coronavirus have recovered or are in the process of recovering.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. Other symptoms include shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death. The vast majority of people recover.

The Navajo Nation has been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak, with the tribe implementing curfews to try to stop the spread of the disease among residents of its far-flung communities. 

The reservation extends into parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

