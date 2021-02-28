Navajo Nation reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths

The Navajo-area Indian Health Service has vaccinated more than 100,000 people so far
An officer with the Navajo Nation Police talks to a driver at a roadblock in Tuba City, Arizona, on the Navajo reservation on April 22. The roadblock was to inform residents of evening and weekend curfews to help control the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

Associated Press

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz.  — The Navajo Nation is continuing on a downward trend in the number of daily coronavirus cases.

Tribal health officials on Saturday evening reported seven new cases of COVID-19, down significantly from around the holidays. The latest numbers bring the total to 29,719 cases since the pandemic began.

Three additional deaths also were reported Saturday, bringing the total to 1,168.

The Navajo Nation reported 23 new cases and four deaths Friday.

Health facilities on the reservation and in border towns are conducting drive-thru vaccine events or administering doses by appointment. The Navajo-area Indian Health Service has vaccinated more than 100,000 people so far.

Dr. Loretta Christensen, the chief medical officer for the Navajo area, said officials are gathering more information about who hasn’t been reached through an extensive campaign that included social media, radio broadcasts in Navajo and English, home visits and phone calls.

A daily curfew from 9 a.m. to 5 a.m. and a mask mandate remain in effect for residents of the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah to prevent the spread of the virus.

Tribal health officials say more than 16,050 people have recovered from COVID-19.

An officer with the Navajo Nation Police talks to a driver at a roadblock in Tuba City, Ariz., on the Navajo reservation on April 22, 2020. The roadblock was to inform residents of evening and weekend curfews, hand washing, and wearing a face mask to help control the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
