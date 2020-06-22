Indian Country Today
Navajo Nation reports 27 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

A sign for Navajo Drive is seen against a cloud-darkened Sentinel Mesa in Oljato-Monument Valley, Utah, on the Navajo Reservation on April 30. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

The Associated Press

The tribe has resumed weekend lockdowns as the number of coronavirus cases off the reservation increases, most notably in Arizona

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Department of Health has reported 27 new cases of coronavirus on the Navajo Nation and one known death. 

That pushes the totals to 6,990 positive COVID-19 cases and 335 known deaths as of Sunday.

Tribal officials also said preliminary reports from 11 health care facilities indicate about 3,603 people have recovered from COVID-19, with one hospital report still pending.

The Navajo Nation has resumed weekend lockdowns with businesses closed as the number of coronavirus cases off the reservation increases, most notably in Arizona.

The tribe's vast reservation stretches into northeastern Arizona, northwestern New Mexico and southeastern Utah.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

