Navajo Nation reports 2 COVID deaths

It was the first deaths reported by the tribe after three days without any coronavirus-related fatalities
Sign on the Navajo Nation (Photo by Daja E. Henry/Cronkite News, File)

Associated Press

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported 10 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths.

It was the first deaths reported by the tribe after three days without any coronavirus-related fatalities.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s numbers to 30,021 cases and 1,235 known deaths since the pandemic began.

The Navajo Nation had a soft reopening last week with 25% capacity for some businesses under certain restrictions.

Still, mask mandates and daily curfews remain on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

Tribal health officials say nearly 197,000 vaccine shots have been administered so far.

“COVID-19 is still in our communities and we can expect the number of new daily infections to fluctuate, but we cannot let another large surge occur,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a statement. “Let’s remain focused and keep taking all precautions to limit possible exposures and risks.”

