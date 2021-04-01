Navajo Nation reports 15 new COVID-19 cases

Jonathon Nez, Navajo Nation president, screen shot from September 14 town hall meeting.

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported 15 new COVID-19 cases, but no deaths for the third time in the past four days and sixth time in the last 11 days.

Tribal health officials said the latest figures bring the total number of cases since the pandemic started to 30,095 with the known death toll remaining at 1,247.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

The Navajo Nation reservation covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

Tribal president Jonathan Nez said in a statement that federal medical officials continue to caution against lifting restrictions too soon.

“We know of at least one variant on the Navajo Nation, but this should not discourage us at all,” Nez said. “Instead it should serve to motivate us to do better and to keep taking all precautions. The safest place to be is at home here.”

