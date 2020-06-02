Indian Country Today
Navajo Nation reports 131 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

The Associated Press

Numbers now at 5,479 positive COVID-19 cases and 248 known deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Department of Health has reported 131 new cases of coronavirus on the Navajo Nation and two more known deaths.

That pushes the numbers to 5,479 positive COVID-19 cases and 248 known deaths as of Monday night.

Tribal officials also said preliminary reports from eight health care facilities indicate about 1,920 people have recovered from COVID-19 with more reports still pending.

The vast Navajo Nation reservation stretches into northeastern Arizona, northwestern New Mexico and southeastern Utah.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

