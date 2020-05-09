Indian Country Today
Navajo Nation reports 119 new virus cases

The Associated Press

The tribe says there have been 2,876 confirmed cases so far

WINDOW ROCK, N.M. (AP) — The Navajo Nation's health department is reporting 119 new cases of COVID-19 and a total of 96 deaths as of Friday.  

The tribe says there have been 2,876 confirmed cases so far. Most of them are in McKinley County in New Mexico and Apache County in Arizona.

Residents on the reservation are under a weekend lockdown that begins Friday night and ends Monday morning around dawn.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and others on Friday distributed food, water and other supplies to families in remote communities.

The Navajo Nation has been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak, with the tribe implementing curfews to try to stop the spread of the disease among residents of its far-flung communities.

