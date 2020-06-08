Indian Country Today
Navajo Nation reports 110 new coronavirus cases and 5 deaths

In this April 27 photo, a school bus travels through Oljato-Monument Valley, Utah, on the Navajo Nation. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

The Associated Press

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Department of Health has reported 110 new cases of coronavirus on the Navajo Nation and five more known deaths. 

That pushes the numbers to 5,918 positive COVID-19 cases and 274 known deaths as of Saturday night.

Tribal officials also said preliminary reports from 11 health care facilities indicate about 2,686 people have recovered from COVID-19 with more reports still pending.

The vast Navajo Nation reservation stretches into northeastern Arizona, northwestern New Mexico and southeastern Utah.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

