Navajo Nation extends 'safer at home' order

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation is reporting seven new COVID-19 cases but no additional deaths.

Tribal health officials on Sunday said the latest figures bring the total number of cases since the pandemic started to 30,059. The number of deaths remains 1,246.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Navajo President Jonathan Nez said in a statement that people cannot let pandemic fatigue undo the progress already made with vaccinations and mitigation measures.

The Navajo Nation last week revised a “safer at home” order, making the daily curfew hours 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Businesses can remain open until 9 p.m. daily.

The order also includes provisions allowing outdoor “drive-in” gatherings in which people remain in their vehicles, park at at least 6 feet from other vehicles and wear masks, officials said.

The Navajo Nation reservation covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.