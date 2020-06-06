Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Navajo Nation extends casino closures

The Associated Press

The tribe had 269 deaths and 5,808 coronavirus cases as of Friday, health officials say

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation's gambling operation had hoped to reopen its casinos in mid-June, but they'll stay closed until at least early July because of the coronavirus outbreak.  

Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise officials said Friday that closures ordered to help curb spread of the virus will stay in place due to a recent order by tribal President Jonathan Nez that continues closures of tribal government operations through July 5.

All properties have been deep-cleaned and sanitized with additional steps taken for safety of patrons and workers, Gaming Enterprise officials said in a statement.

"When appropriate, we are prepared to safely reopen with new protocols that surpass industry standards and guidance provided by the Navajo Nation Department of Health and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidance," the statement said.

The tribe's sprawling reservation includes parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah and its casinos are located near Flagstaff, Arizona, and Farmington, Gallup and Shiprock, New Mexico.

In other developments:

— Tribal officials relaxed distancing restrictions imposed because of the outbreak to permit drive-in mass gatherings for purposes such as using Wi-Fi hot spots and attending funerals, graduations and fireworks displays.

Under a public health order issued Friday, people attending such gatherings must wear masks and remain in their vehicles and all people in a vehicle must be from one household.

— Another public health order issued Friday extends until further notice a daily curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

"We must not let our guard down and protect each other," Nez said in a statement.

— The reporting of five additional deaths and 78 additional cases increased the Navajo's totals as of Friday to 269 deaths and 5,808 cases, health officials said.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

AP Logo little
Comments

Coronavirus

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Navajo Nation cancels July 4 celebrations, ends weekend curfew

President Jonathan Nez also pushes the reopening of businesses to July 5

Cronkite News

Ready for tourists? Italy says yes

Most European nations are not ready and the British government will impose a 14-day quarantine for people arriving in the country starting next week

The Associated Press

Malaria drug fails to prevent COVID-19 in first large study

The review found hydroxychloroquine was no better than placebo pills at preventing illness from the coronavirus, according to results published by the New England Journal of Medicine

The Associated Press

Navajo Nation reports 131 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Numbers now at 5,479 positive COVID-19 cases and 248 known deaths

The Associated Press

Eroding civic trust (when it's most needed)

Experts worry that public efforts to contain COVID-19 are being undermined

The Associated Press

by

saeed19

Through kids'eyes: Virus outbreak brings worry, joy

In Northern California, a Karuk boy wrote a rap song to express his fears about how his tribe of just 5,000 will survive the pandemic

The Associated Press

by

saeed19

Supreme Court: States can require churches to limit attendance

Supreme Court rejects challenge to limits on church services

The Associated Press

by

saeed19

Connecticut eases restrictions on worship services; casinos reopening

The state's two federally recognized tribes plan 'soft' reopenings Saturday for invited patrons and a partial reopening for the general public Monday, despite opposition from the governor

The Associated Press

by

saeed19

Virus could lead to more sports, online betting in US

'Both activities provide states, whose economies have been massively disrupted by the outbreak, the opportunity to capture new revenue immediately in the form of upfront license fees, and over time through taxes'

The Associated Press

by

saeed19

Navajo Nation reports 102 new cases, 1 more death

The tribe's president says officials are seeing 'some very good indications' that the numbers are flattening

The Associated Press

by

saeed19