Navajo Nation confirms 12 new COVID-19 cases

Associated Press

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation on Monday reported 12 new coronavirus cases but no additional deaths.

The latest figures from tribal health officials bring the total number of COVID-19 cases to 29,754 cases since the pandemic began. The death toll stands at 1,170.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez cautioned in a statement that people should not become complacent just because case numbers continue to trend downward. He said everyone must continue to practice safety measures like wearing masks and social distancing.

Health facilities on the reservation and in border towns are conducting drive-thru vaccine events or administering doses by appointment. The Navajo-area Indian Health Service has vaccinated more than 100,000 people so far.

A daily curfew from 9 a.m. to 5 a.m. and a mask mandate remain in effect for residents of the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah to prevent the spread of the virus.

Tribal health officials said more than 16,000 people have recovered from COVID-19.