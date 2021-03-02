Navajo Nation confirms 12 new COVID-19 cases

Navajo Nation confirms 12 new COVID-19 cases

The latest figures from tribal health officials bring the total number of COVID-19 cases to 29,754 cases since the pandemic began
Author:
Publish date:

Sign on the Navajo Nation (Photo by Daja E. Henry/Cronkite News, File)

Associated Press

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation on Monday reported 12 new coronavirus cases but no additional deaths.

The latest figures from tribal health officials bring the total number of COVID-19 cases to 29,754 cases since the pandemic began. The death toll stands at 1,170.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez cautioned in a statement that people should not become complacent just because case numbers continue to trend downward. He said everyone must continue to practice safety measures like wearing masks and social distancing.

Health facilities on the reservation and in border towns are conducting drive-thru vaccine events or administering doses by appointment. The Navajo-area Indian Health Service has vaccinated more than 100,000 people so far.

A daily curfew from 9 a.m. to 5 a.m. and a mask mandate remain in effect for residents of the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah to prevent the spread of the virus.

Tribal health officials said more than 16,000 people have recovered from COVID-19.

AP Logo little

Piestewa Peak Drive in Phoenix, March 1, 2021. (Photo by Mark Trahant, Indian Country Today)
News

Evening briefs in Indian Country

Legislation making its way through Congress aims to reaffirm that tribal epidemiology centers should have access to state and federal health data. Tribal leaders have had trouble accessing information to help fight COVID-19 and other diseases in places like the Navajo Nation, where this sign stands. (Photo by Daja E. Henry/Cronkite News)
Coronavirus

Navajo Nation confirms 12 new COVID-19 cases

Citizen Potawatomi Health Services workers give out COVID-19 vaccinations on Jan 22, 2021. (Photo courtesy of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation)
Outside

Tensions over vaccine equity

Virus_Outbreak_US_Surge_21020522695793
Outside

States easing virus restrictions despite warnings

ICT LOGO
News

Proposal would create a new state-recognized tribe in Maine

Rep. Debra Haaland, D-New Mexico, arrives to testify before a Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources hearing on her nomination to be Secretary of the Interior on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (Sarah Silbiger/Pool via AP)
News

Deb Haaland's next Senate meeting set

Mike Forcia raises his hands in the air as people photograph the fallen Christopher Columbus statue at the Minnesota state Capitol in St. Paul, Minn., Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP)
News

What’s old is new: The return of Peacemaking

Golden Globes red carpet with #NativeNerd Vincent Schilling
Lifestyle

#NativeNerd: ‘The Golden Globes were weird, glitchy and controversial'

Pictured: Oak Flat, Arizona. (Photo: Elias Butler, CC BY-SA 4.0 [creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0] via Wikimedia Commons)
News

USDA puts brakes on Oak Flat transfer - for now