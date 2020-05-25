Indian Country Today
More coronavirus cases, deaths reported at Navajo Nation

The Associated Press

Navajo officials said preliminary reports from eight health care facilities indicate that 1,397 individuals have recovered from COVID-19

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation officials report 104 new cases of the coronavirus with four more deaths from the pandemic.

The Navajo Nation has been hit hard from the outbreak and tribal officials said the latest figures raised the tribe’s total number of cases as of Saturday night to 4,633 with 153 known deaths.

Navajo Department of Health officials said preliminary reports from eight health care facilities indicate that 1,397 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 with more reports still pending.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

The Navajo Nation’s current 57-hour weekend lockdown remains in effect. It includes the closure of all businesses to deter traveling and help prevent the further spread of the coronavirus.

The tribe’s reservation stretches into northeastern Arizona, northwestern New Mexico and southeastern Utah.

