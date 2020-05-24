Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Coronavirus pandemic claims another victim: Robocalls

The Associated Press

Industry experts say robocalls are down — scam calls, as well as nagging from your credit-card company to pay your bill

TALI ARBEL
AP Technology Writer 

Have you been missing something amid the lockdowns and stay-at-home orders? No, not human contact. Not even toilet paper.  

Robocalls.

Industry experts say robocalls are way down — scam calls as well as nagging from your credit-card company to pay your bill. The coronavirus pandemic has inflicted millions of job losses, and scammers have not been immune.

YouMail, which offers a robocall-blocking service, says 2.9 billion robocalls were placed in April in the U.S., down from 4.1 billion in March and 4.8 billion in February. That's a daily average of 97 million calls in April, down from 132 million in March and 166 million in April.

The main reason: many global call centers have closed or are operating with fewer workers, said YouMail CEO Alex Quilici. While it may be odd to think of scams being run out of call centers rather than a dark, creepy basement or a garage, that's often the case, particularly in countries such as India and the Philippines, experts said.

After a lockdown order went into effect in India in late March, "we saw the volume of calls basically half the next day," Quilici said.

That means scammers will probably be back in force once the call centers come back online. Stepped-up enforcement from industry groups and the U.S. government could nibble around the edges of those call volumes when the scammers are back, however. In recent months, federal agencies have focused on going after the small telecom providers that were allowing calls from COVID-19 scammers, citing the urgency of the pandemic.

And free blocking tools that were already in place on many people's phones help consumers dodge unwanted calls, so it's not clear how many have noticed the lower numbers of scam and telemarketing calls in the past couple months.

"What we do hear from consumers is call blocking tools are effective in reducing a significant number of robocalls but some unwanted calls are going to slip through," said Maureen Mahoney, a policy analyst with Consumer Reports.

Complaints about unwanted calls to the Federal Trade Commission have been steadily trending down since late 2018, and dropped by more than half in March from the year before, to 240,000. The Federal Communications Commission gets many fewer complaints overall but says those also fell 50% in March, to 10,000, and 60% in April, to 7,500.

None of which is to say that nuisance calls and phone scams and texts have disappeared.

"While reports of robocalls are way down overall, we're now hearing about callers invoking the COVID-19 pandemic to pretend to be from the government, or making illegal medical or health care pitches," an FTC blog post declared in mid-April.

And Mahoney predicts that calls will pick up again, and it won't just be scammers back in action. With so many people out of work and behind on their bills, debt collectors will be relentlessly badgering them to pay soon enough, she said.

AP Logo little
Comments

Coronavirus

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Holiday amid pandemic: Americans divided on how to respond

Many remain cautious as the number of confirmed cases nationwide passes 1.6 million

The Associated Press

Rural areas, tribal lands hit hardest by census interruption

'We have historically been underrepresented in the past, and there's an unfortunate precedent to show we will be underrepresented again'

The Associated Press

Trump declares churches 'essential,' calls on them to reopen

President Donald Trump says he has deemed churches and other houses of worship "essential" and is calling on governors to allow them to reopen this weekend despite the threat of the coronavirus

The Associated Press

Virus upends Memorial Day weekend travel plans

For the first time in 20 years, AAA has canceled its Memorial Day travel forecast as COVID-19 has affected the way it collects data for its survey

Cronkite News

A lesson from 1918: Masked fans

'A lot of people will hesitate to attend sporting events as spectators until there is a proven vaccine'

The Associated Press

Taking advantage of a pandemic? Roadblocks, pipelines and treaty rights

South Dakota's governor is trying to force two tribes — the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribes and the Oglala Sioux Tribe — to remove coronavirus checkpoints they have set up to keep infections away from their reservations

The Associated Press

by

WSullivan

'Now is not the time for the Senate to go home'

Republican-controlled Senate declines to debate more coronavirus aid

The Associated Press

by

LittleBuffalo58

Navajo Nation casinos remain closed amid pandemic

AP-NM--Virus Outbreak-Navajo Nation

The Associated Press

Foxwood Resort Casino 'focused on reopening that first week of June'

Tribes open to suggestions but still plan to reopen casinos

The Associated Press

Overdoses rattle Eastern Cherokee during shutdown

'My message to the dealers is simple: We’re coming for you.'

Joseph Martin

by

Bonnylee