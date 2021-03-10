Alaska opens vaccines to all 16 or older

Alaska opens vaccines to all 16 or older

CDC's COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker shows Alaska leading states in the percentage of its population to have received two doses of a vaccine
Author:
Publish date:

Halibut Cove, Alaska, 2014. (Photo by Joaqlin Estus, Indian Country Today)

Associated Press

JUNEAU, Alaska -- Gov. Mike Dunleavy says Alaska will become the first state to drop eligibility requirements and allow anyone 16 or older who lives or works in the state to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

Dunleavy, who made the announcement Tuesday following his own bout with COVID-19, hailed the move to open up eligibility as a historic step.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy

Gov. Mike Dunleavy

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker shows Alaska leading states in the percentage of its population to have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The state last week vastly expanded eligibility to include those ages 55 to 64 and those 16 and older who are classified as essential workers, at or potentially at high risk for severe illness from COVID-19 or who live in multigenerational households or communities lacking in water or sewer systems.

AP Logo little

The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, in Washington, Friday, March 5, 2021. Senators plan to continue to vote on amendments through the night. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
News

Senate confirms Ohio Rep. Fudge as housing secretary

Boat, waterfront home, private dock, water mountains, sky, Halibut Cove, Alaska
Coronavirus

Alaska opens vaccines to all 16 or older

Pictured: Donlin Gold composite.
Press Pool

New substistence advisory committee created to provide input on Donlin Gold project

Pictured: Cayde Lazore with Mom Cheyenne Lazore and Akwesasne Boys & Girls Club kids.
Press Pool

Cayde Lazore raises $3,701 for the Akwesasne Boys & Girls Club

Pictured: Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ-9).
Press Pool

Sinema bipartisan bill celebrates tribal colleges and universities

Pictured: Donell Barlow, Yurok/Ottawa.
Press Pool

Native leader empowers youth to abstain from marijuana through creative expression and holistic well-being

“My feet hurt,” says Denise Begaye, an X-ray technician with the Monument Valley Health Center, as she sits on a curb and takes a break from COVID-19 testing outside of the center in Oljato-Monument Valley, San Juan County on Thursday, April 16, 2020. The mobile testing team tested 581 people on Thursday. (Photo by Kristin Murphy, Deseret News via AP)
Outside

Briefs: After pandemic year, weary world looks back — and forward

Doso Doyabi, a Shoshone language phrase that means White Mountain, is a peak in Great Basin National Park in Nevada. The mountain was named after a confederate president and renamed in 2019. Photo by simonov via Creative Commons) https://search.creativecommons.org/photos/f7b3b3fc-7673-4463-a7ca-880217b78af0
News

Bill would bar offensive mascots, place names

Dr. Bruce Davidson
Opinion

Native communities should avoid the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for now